Why Nike's Stock Looks Ready For A Blue Sky Run

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) gapped up a massive 14% on June 25 after printing its fourth-quarter and 2021 fiscal results. On Aug. 5 the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share payable on Oct. 1 to holders of the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock as of Aug. 30.

After gapping up Nike’s stock ran another 14% higher until reaching a new all-time high of $174.38 on Aug. 6 before entering into consolidation.

The Nike Chart: Nike is trading slightly lower for the fourth trading day in a row, consolidating its massive bull run. The consolidation has caused the stock to trade about 3% down from its all-time high in a flag formation. The flag formation paired with Nike’s sharp move higher has formed a bull flag pattern with the pole created between July 28 and Aug. 6 and the flag between Aug. 6 and Thursday.

The consolidation has also helped Nike to calm its relative strength index (RSI), which was measuring between 67% and 82% for an extended period between June 24 until Thursday. When the RSI of a security measures over 70%, it's considered to be in overbought territory for technical traders which is a sell signal.

Volume has been slowly declining on Nike’s stock, which indicates the consolidation is healthy and when Nike dipped Thursday morning to $169.48 bulls came in and bought the stock. If Nike closes the trading session near the $170 level it will print a hammer candlestick, which indicates higher prices may come on Friday.

Nike is trading slightly below the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) but above the 21-day with the eight-day trending above the 21-day EMA, which indicates bullish indecision. The eight-day EMA will now act as resistance for the short term.

Nike is trading well above the 200-day simple moving average which indicates overall sentiment in the stock is bullish.