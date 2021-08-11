fbpx

QQQ
-0.57
367.41
-0.16%
DIA
+ 2.03
350.70
+ 0.58%
SPY
+ 0.84
441.85
+ 0.19%
TLT
+ 0.04
146.54
+ 0.02%
GLD
+ 2.16
159.61
+ 1.34%

Unity Software Shares Pop As Analysts Hail Stock Following Q2 Earnings Beat

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 11, 2021 3:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Unity Software Shares Pop As Analysts Hail Stock Following Q2 Earnings Beat
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan initiated coverage of Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) with a Buy rating and $135 price target, implying a 26% upside after Unity's strong Q2 results, 
  • Rangan sees the company as well-positioned to benefit from multiple compounding pivots in the gaming software industry following the strong Q2 results.
  • Unity's core design engine has greater than 50% market share in global mobile game development, allowing it to ingest over 50 billion unique data points daily from its 3.4 billion MAUs, which drives his conviction.
  • Stifel analyst Tom Roderick raised the price target to $135 from $125 and maintained a Buy. 
  • Unity posted a $32 million revenue beat for the quarter, with Operate accounting for the entirety of the beat, growing at 63% Y/Y off a tough compare, Roderick notes. 
  • He thinks traditional back-to-school seasonality and broader conservatism keep this beat and raise the story right on track.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin raised the price target to $152 from $150, implying a 41.9% upside, and affirmed an Overweight. 
  • Operate revenue growth of 25% Q/Q and 63% Y/Y as Unity gained share from general-purpose ad networks in Q2 show that investor fears about IDFA privacy changes proved to be overly pessimistic, Bracelin notes. 
  • Unity remains well-positioned for durable share gains post-IDFA and has untapped potential to further expand the footprint inside and outside of gaming. Bracelin reiterates the stock as a top second-half idea for growth investors.
  • Price Action: U shares traded higher by 13.2% at $121.30 on the last check Wednesday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

4 Top Cloud Stock Picks For The Second Half Of 2021

Piper Sandler & Co. analyst Brent Bracelin released an industry note Wednesday, highlighting the firm’s top cloud application and analytics company stocks to own for the second half of 2021. read more

Unity Software Could Beat Q4 Revenue Guidance, Survey Says

Loup Ventures, the venture capital firm founded by former Wall Street tech analyst Gene Munster, recently surveyed Unity Software (NYSE: U) developers to get insight on possible increased revenue for the company going forward. read more

One Of The World's Top Uranium Analysts Just Shared His 4 Best Ideas