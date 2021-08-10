Ford Stock Trading Just Above Critical Do-Or-Die Level

If shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) break the $13.40 level, watch out. It could be the start of a rapid and large move lower.

$13.40 has been support for Ford. At this level, there has been more demand for the stock than there has been supply. The buyers have bought all the shares the sellers have sold.

This puts a floor under the stock price.

But if this level breaks, meaning Ford trades below it, it will mean that the buyers who created the support are gone. They have either finished or canceled their orders. With this demand out of the way, there’s a chance the stock could head lower.