fbpx

QQQ
-0.28
369.01
-0.08%
DIA
+ 1.50
349.66
+ 0.43%
SPY
+ 1.07
441.06
+ 0.24%

Ford Stock Trading Just Above Critical Do-Or-Die Level

byMark Putrino
August 10, 2021 9:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ford Stock Trading Just Above Critical Do-Or-Die Level

If shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) break the $13.40 level, watch out. It could be the start of a rapid and large move lower.

$13.40 has been support for Ford. At this level, there has been more demand for the stock than there has been supply. The buyers have bought all the shares the sellers have sold.

This puts a floor under the stock price.

But if this level breaks, meaning Ford trades below it, it will mean that the buyers who created the support are gone. They have either finished or canceled their orders. With this demand out of the way, there’s a chance the stock could head lower.

f_10.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cramer Says Forget AMC, Robinhood In This Frothy Market And Buy These Old-School Undervalued Stocks

CNBC host Jim Cramer is advising investors to forget the craziness around Reddit-favorite stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and read more

Could Tesla's Stock Skyrocket On A Break From This Pattern?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will not be present today when President Joe Biden hosts an event with Ford Motors Co (NYSE: F), General Motors Co (NYSE: read more

Ford's Stock Looks Bullish If This Key Support Holds

Ford Motors Co (NYSE: F) made a bullish trend change after printing better than expected second-quarter earnings last week. read more

General Motors Company Looks Like It Could Be Ready To Breakout Soon

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares are trading higher Thursday in sympathy of Ford Motor Company’s (NYSE: F) better-than-expected earnings. read more