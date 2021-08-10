fbpx

Kaixin Auto Stock Gains On Plan For Entry Into Compact EV Market, Seeks Mergers And Acquisitions

byShivani Kumaresan
August 10, 2021 8:35 am
  • Used car dealer Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) has announced entry into the smaller size electric vehicle (EV) market in China.
  • The company’s new energy vehicle unit has launched development plans focused on smaller EV models in the subcompact and mini-compact categories.
  • Kaixin is also discussing mergers and acquisitions with several electric car manufacturers to speed up the process.
  • Kaixin expects the move to capture the younger generation of consumers in Chinese cities, who prefer vehicles of lighter weight and smaller size.
  • Price Action: KXIN shares are trading higher by 14.8% at $3.34 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

