fbpx

QQQ
-1.59
371.26
-0.43%
DIA
+ 1.50
349.11
+ 0.43%
SPY
+ 0.83
440.93
+ 0.19%
TLT
-2.12
152.41
-1.41%
GLD
-3.79
172.65
-2.24%

Amazon: Dead Cat Bounce?

byMark Putrino
August 6, 2021 12:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Amazon: Dead Cat Bounce?

When stocks make big moves lower there tends to be some kind of bounce or rally when the move ends. This is because overly emotional sellers pushed it too far. At this point, traders jump in and try to make a profit before the stock moves higher and returns to equilibrium.

If this rebound is only small or minor, it could be a sign that the downtrend will resume. These are called dead cat bounces and one may have just happened to shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

On June 29, shares fell by about 7%, which was a huge move for the stock. Despite this, there has only been a small rebound. This action could mean the downtrend may soon kick back into gear.

amzn_13.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Stock Trading Higher Thursday?

Genius Brands Stock Holds Critical Level, Looks Set To Break

Genius Brands International, Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) was the target of an epic short squeeze on Jan. 27 when the stock skyrocketed over 87% higher in a single day. It was targeted again in March when the entertainment company ran 76% north over the course of 14 trading days. read more

Is Amazon's Stock Ready To Bounce Back?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading higher Tuesday on what looks to be a rebound after a large gap down Monday. The stock fell back into the ascending triangle pattern it looked to have broken out of. Amazon's stock was up 0.83% at $3,359.01 at last check. read more

Cathie Wood Sells $55M In Square After Earnings Report, Trims $15M In Snapchat And Buys $1.2M In Amazon

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Monday rushed to book profit in Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) as the shares of the company skyrocketed after the second-quarter earnings result and the $29 billion Afterpay acquisition.  read more