Why Gene Munster Says Apple And Tesla Are His 2 Top Stocks Right Now

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) are two of the best-positioned stocks right now, Loup Ventures' Gene Munster said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Apple's revenue from its iPhone, iPad and Mac products has a multi-year tailwind as a result of the shift to work-from-anywhere, Munster said. The recent concerns around the COVID-19 Delta variant reinforce the work-from-anywhere trend, he added.

The transition to 5G will also prove to be a multi-year catalyst for Apple, Munster said. "Less than 5% of the globe is on 5G. That's going to go to 50% plus."

Munster told CNBC that he expects the Apple event in September to be a near-term catalyst for the stock. "I think when you put all of this together, this is a $200 plus stock in the next couple of years."

Munster said that Tesla's two-year growth rates outperform most companies in the big tech space.

Tesla is the only big tech company to have seen "a remarkable acceleration" of its two-year growth rate, he said, adding that the company went from 20% growth in 2019 to 40% growth in 2021.

Munster expects Tesla's upcoming Artificial Intelligence day event to be a near-term catalyst for the stock. Tesla's AI day is set to take place on Aug. 19.

Price Action: At last check Monday, Apple was up 0.75% at $145.97 and Tesla was up 5.56% at $724.43.

Photos: Courtesy Apple and Tesla.