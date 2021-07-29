AMC Vs. GameStop: Which Stock Is Performing Better In 2021?

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have garnered worldwide attention in 2021 due to some epic short squeezes. How have investors in the world's largest theater chain and video game retailer managed in 2021?

Here’s how AMC and GameStop's return on investment breaks down on a year-to-date basis:

AMC shares are trading higher on a year-to-date basis by 1,845.77% at $39.11

GameStop shares are trading higher on a year-to-date basis by 868.12% at $167

And here’s how AMC and GameStop's return on investment breaks down since July 2020:

AMC shares are trading higher by 840.14% over the past year

GameStop shares are trading higher by 4,013.30% over the past year

AMC and GameStop shares began trading higher in January on above-average volume, seeing continued volatility throughout the year stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's WallStreetBets community.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

GameStop has a 52-week high of $483.00 and a 52-week low of $3.92.

Photo: Clay Banks on Unsplash