fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.92
364.92
+ 0.25%
DIA
+ 1.70
347.66
+ 0.49%
SPY
+ 2.12
436.72
+ 0.48%
TLT
-0.87
150.52
-0.58%
GLD
+ 2.07
167.23
+ 1.22%

AMC Vs. GameStop: Which Stock Is Performing Better In 2021?

byHenry Khederian
July 29, 2021 2:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AMC Vs. GameStop: Which Stock Is Performing Better In 2021?

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have garnered worldwide attention in 2021 due to some epic short squeezes. How have investors in the world's largest theater chain and video game retailer managed in 2021?

Here’s how AMC and GameStop's return on investment breaks down on a year-to-date basis:

  • AMC shares are trading higher on a year-to-date basis by 1,845.77% at $39.11
  • GameStop shares are trading higher on a year-to-date basis by 868.12% at $167

And here’s how AMC and GameStop's return on investment breaks down since July 2020:

  • AMC shares are trading higher by 840.14% over the past year
  • GameStop shares are trading higher by 4,013.30% over the past year

A Short Seller Joins Benzinga's 'Power Hour' To Talk GameStop. The Rest Is History.

AMC and GameStop shares began trading higher in January on above-average volume, seeing continued volatility throughout the year stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's WallStreetBets community.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

GameStop has a 52-week high of $483.00 and a 52-week low of $3.92.

Photo: Clay Banks on Unsplash

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why This AMC Entertainment Analyst Says Record Weekend Attendance Doesn't Mean Much

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares were trading lower Monday despite the company announcing the highest weekend attendance at theaters since the pandemic began.  read more

Why AMC's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower after Iceberg Research announced they were taking a short position in the company. read more

This Stock Looks To Be Breaking Out As Redditors Take Charge

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares are flying higher Friday as retail traders push the stock. read more

What's Going On With Sundial Growers Stock?

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) closed more than 12% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session and further gained 1% in the extended session. read more