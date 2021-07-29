Plug Power Vs. FuelCell: Which Clean Energy Stock Has Performed Better Over The Last Year?

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) are leaders in the clean energy manufacturing industry, but how have investors in the popular-again hydrogen fuel cell systems space managed over the last year?

Here’s how Plug Power vs. FuelCell return on investment breaks down on a year-to-date basis:

Plug Power shares are trading lower on a year-to-date basis by 13.5% at $27.83.

FuelCell shares are trading lower on a year-to-date basis by 38.3% at $6.55.

And here’s how Plug Power vs. FuelCell return on investment breaks down since July 2020:.

Plug Power shares are trading higher by 239.8% at $27.83 over the last year.

FuelCell shares are trading higher by 184.8% at $6.55 over the last year.

One catalyst that has sent shares of EV, charging and clean energy vehicle stocks higher in recent weeks? U.S. infrastructure optimism, as clean energy has been a focus of the Biden administration.

Be sure to follow Benzinga for Plug Power’s second-quarter earnings. Earnings are expected on Aug. 9 before the market opens, but the date has yet to be confirmed. FuelCell’s next earnings report has yet to be confirmed.

See also: How to Buy Plug Power (PLUG) Stock

Photo: a Plug Power hydrogen delivery truck.