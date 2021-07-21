fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.20
358.59
+ 0.06%
DIA
+ 2.10
342.98
+ 0.61%
SPY
+ 1.89
429.17
+ 0.44%
TLT
-1.93
151.93
-1.29%
GLD
-0.89
170.28
-0.52%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Sundial Growers, QuantumScape Or Microsoft?

byHenry Khederian
July 21, 2021 9:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Sundial Growers, QuantumScape Or Microsoft?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) from Underperform to Sector Perform.

Sundial Growers shares are trading higher by 1.7% at $0.85.

JP Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi initiated coverage on Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $35.

QuantumScape shares are trading higher by 1.4% at $23.90.

Rosenblatt analyst John McPeake maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) with a Buy and raised the price target from $301 to $333.

Microsoft shares are trading lower by 0.13% at $278.96.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Penny Stocks Small Cap Trading Ideas

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

SVB Leerink boosted Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) price target from $930 to $975. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 3.8% to $991.17 in pre-market trading. read more

VERB Rolls Out verbMAIL For Microsoft Outlook

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Down

Pre-open movers read more

5 Stocks To Watch For July 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: read more