Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Sundial Growers, QuantumScape Or Microsoft?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) from Underperform to Sector Perform.

Sundial Growers shares are trading higher by 1.7% at $0.85.

JP Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi initiated coverage on Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $35.

QuantumScape shares are trading higher by 1.4% at $23.90.

Rosenblatt analyst John McPeake maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) with a Buy and raised the price target from $301 to $333.

Microsoft shares are trading lower by 0.13% at $278.96.