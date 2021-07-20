Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Cassava Sciences, Facebook Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Vernon Bernardino maintained Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) with a Buy and raised the price target from $97 to $124.

Cassava Sciences shares are trading higher by 4.6% at $86.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) with a Buy and raised the price target from $385 to $400.

Facebook shares are trading higher by 0.4% at $338.20.

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) with a Buy and raised the price target from $155 to $166.

Apple shares are trading higher by 0.6% at $143.31.