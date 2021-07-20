fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.46
351.21
+ 0.98%
DIA
+ 5.61
334.27
+ 1.65%
SPY
+ 5.86
419.11
+ 1.38%
TLT
-1.60
153.06
-1.05%
GLD
-0.57
170.18
-0.33%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Cassava Sciences, Facebook Or Apple?

byHenry Khederian
July 20, 2021 10:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Cassava Sciences, Facebook Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Vernon Bernardino maintained Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) with a Buy and raised the price target from $97 to $124.

Cassava Sciences shares are trading higher by 4.6% at $86.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) with a Buy and raised the price target from $385 to $400.

Facebook shares are trading higher by 0.4% at $338.20.

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) with a Buy and raised the price target from $155 to $166.

Apple shares are trading higher by 0.6% at $143.31.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Nvidia, GameStop, AMC — Stocks WallStreetBets Is Talking About Today

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) continues to see the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, followed by GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: read more

Apple May Be Trailing Google, Facebook In YTD Gains By Far But Munster Still Expects It To Be Top-Performing FAANG Stock In Rest Of 2021

Despite Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) distant fourth rank among FAANG peers in terms of first-half gains, Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster is bullish the Cupertino-based company will emerge as the top performer through the rest of 2021. read more

GameStop, AMC, Kraft Heinz — What WallStreetBets Is Talking About Heading Into New Week

Heading into a new trading week, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) continues to see the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum,  followed by GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment H read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Virgin Galactic, Wells Fargo And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, the EV leader and a big bank. A top automaker, a casino stock and a REIT were among the bearish calls seen. read more