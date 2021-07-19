Why Five9 Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares are trading higher by 8.4% at $192.44 in Monday's pre-market session after Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) announced an agreement to acquire the company for $200.28 per share in an all-stock transaction.

Five9 is a provider of intelligent cloud software for contact centers. Five9's solutions support omnichannel communication and include automatic call distribution and interactive voice response. Five9's intelligent routing solutions can direct customer inquiries to the call center agent best able to handle a customer's inquiry and suggest the best course of action for an agent.

Some of Five9's solutions include Digital Engagement, Inbound & Outbound services, Virtual Assistant, Workforce Optimization, Reporting & Analytics and Workflow Automation. The vast majority of Five9's revenue comes from the United States.

Five9 has a 52-week high of $201.75 and a 52-week low of $107.77.