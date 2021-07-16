fbpx
QQQ
-2.92
363.44
-0.81%
DIA
-3.20
353.14
-0.91%
SPY
-3.34
438.09
-0.77%
TLT
-0.28
148.77
-0.19%
GLD
-1.64
172.71
-0.96%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Bank Of America, Tencent Music Or McDonald's?

byHenry Khederian
July 16, 2021 9:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Bank Of America, Tencent Music Or McDonald's?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $46 to $47.

Bank of America shares are trading higher by 1% at $39.21.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Poon downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group – ADR (NYSE:TME) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $23 to $14.

Tencent Music shares are trading lower by 0.8% at $12.30.

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $260 to $265.

McDonald's shares are trading lower by 0.2% at $236.48.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Next For Bank Of America As Stock Breaks Below Support?

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. read more

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) are trading higher amid a rebound in yields, easing concerns about an economic slowdown read more

These Were The Stocks David Green Discussed On His Show This Morning

David Green made money day trading Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) on Tuesday morning.  Green bought shares of BLIN at $13.90 and sold at $14.30, then bought more at $13.00 and sold at $13.20 and $13.40.  read more

5 Warren Buffett Favorites To Keep An Eye On

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has posted an impressive 21% year-to-date return for his flagship Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) in the first half of 2021. read more