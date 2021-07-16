Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Bank Of America, Tencent Music Or McDonald's?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $46 to $47.

Bank of America shares are trading higher by 1% at $39.21.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Poon downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group – ADR (NYSE:TME) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $23 to $14.

Tencent Music shares are trading lower by 0.8% at $12.30.

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $260 to $265.

McDonald's shares are trading lower by 0.2% at $236.48.