Why Alibaba And Nio Shares Are Moving Higher Today

Shares of several China-based companies, including Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Nio (NYSE:NIO), are trading higher following economic data showing year-over-year growth in China retail sales for the month of June.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company. The company operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Alibaba is trading higher by around 1.75% at $215.18. Alibaba has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $198.26.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio is trading higher by around 2.5% at $44.15. Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $10.46.