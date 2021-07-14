fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%

Ford Stock Forms Bullish Pattern In Consolidation: A Technical Analysis

byMelanie Schaffer
July 14, 2021 11:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ford Stock Forms Bullish Pattern In Consolidation: A Technical Analysis

Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE:F) stock has been boosted by the company positioning itself as a competitor to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the EV market. The U.S. government is also nearing agreement on its infrastructure bill which allocates $174 billion toward EV spending to help automakers produce affordable "made in the U.S." electric vehicles.

The hiccup in production comes from the ongoing global chip shortage and Ford and other EV producers are struggling to meet consumer demand in a timely manner.

Ford’s stock has retraced, in consolidation, from its June 4 high of $16.45 but looks as though it could be revving up for drive north.

See Also: How to Buy Ford Stock

The Ford Chart: Since reaching its new high, Ford has consolidated under a descending trendline, making consistent lower highs and lower lows down to the $13.74 mark where it may have put in a bottom. To confirm a bullish trend change, traders will want to see Ford’s stock make a higher high above the $15 mark but the stock may need to recharge under resistance for a while longer before attempting the move.

The retracement allowed Ford to fill a gap it left behind on May 27 near the $14 level, which should give bulls confidence going forward.

Ford’s stock has created a bull flag under the resistance of the descending trendline and a price history resistance level at $14.80. The pole of the bull flag was created between July 8 and 12 and the flag between Monday and Wednesday. Ford could trade downward in the flag for another day or two before possibly breaking up bullish from it.

Ford’s stock is trading slightly below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day EMA, both of which are bearish signs. Ford is also trading below the 200-day simple moving average which indicates overall sentiment in the stock is bearish.

It can be noted, however, that the stock is trading within 40 cents of each moving average so could easily regain their support.

f_july_14.png

Bulls want to see bullish volume come into Ford’s stock to break it up from the bull flag pattern. If Ford can trade back above the $15 level, it has room to move up to $15.52.

Bears want to see the bull flag pattern negated and for Ford’s stock to continue trending down until it loses support at $14.35. If Ford were to lose the area as support it could fall to $13.62 before potentially bouncing.

F Price Action: Ford traded down 1.2% to $14.24 at publication time.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Top Stories Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Chinese Electric Vehicle Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford And Apple

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) may not sell its electric vehicles in the U.S. yet, but that hasn’t stopped investors from jumping in headfirst over the past year.  read more

Jim Cramer Likes Ford, Tesla, General Motors (In That Order)

Jim Cramer featured General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) on his "Mad Dash" stock segment Friday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ford, Crocs Or DoorDash?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

This Casino Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Alibaba, Amazon, Disney And Ford

It may not be as exciting as a round of Texas hold'em or slot machines with family and friends, but an investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) has been a fun ride for many investors. read more