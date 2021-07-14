fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.65
143.57
+ 1.14%
GLD
+ 1.78
167.44
+ 1.05%

Can Alibaba Stock Reclaim This Key Support Level?

byTyler Bundy
July 14, 2021 12:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Can Alibaba Stock Reclaim This Key Support Level?

Alibaba Group Holdings LTD. (NYSE:BABA) shares were trading higher Wednesday after the company and Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC:TCEHY)

said they may open their ecosystems to one another. Alibaba was trending on social media sites throughout the day such as StockTwits.

Alibaba was up 1.32% at $212.27 at last check.

See Also: Why Alibaba Shares Are Moving Today

babadaily7-14-21.png

Alibaba Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares are attempting to regain support after falling out of the bottom of a descending triangle pattern.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock has been bearish..
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of resistance in the future. The 50-day moving average was rejected as resistance Wednesday.

Key Alibaba Levels To Watch

  • Alibaba has been downtrending in the last few months and broke out of a descending triangle pattern with a flat bottom support.
  • The support line in the pattern looked to be near the $220 level before it cracked below support and fell further.
  • The stock is now looking to cross back above the $220 level and change trends. If it is unable to cross the level, it may see a further downward push.

What’s Next For Alibaba?

Bullish traders would like to see the stock bounce and start heading back up. Bulls want to see the stock form higher lows and cross back above the $220 price level. Bulls are looking to see the stock cross above each moving average for a potential trend change.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock continue to be unable to break above the $220 level. If the level continues to hold as resistance, the stock could see a further downward push. Bears would also like to see the stock continue to hold below the moving averages.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Contracts Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Alibaba Shares Are Moving Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading higher by 3.7% at $217.27 on a report the company, and Tencent, are considering opening their ecosystems to one another, with Alibaba considering letting e-commerce customers buy goods with Tencent's WeChat Pay. read more

WallStreetBets Moves Past Virgin Galactic In Favor Of S&P 500; Clover Health, Nokia, AMC Other Top Trends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) lost the top place in terms of r/WallStreetbets mentions to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) as of Tuesday night, while Nokia Oyj (NYSE: read more

Visa And Microsoft Lead The DIA In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading Tuesday after the U.S. Labor Department reported the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 5.4% in June from the year prior. read more

Dennis Dick On Virgin Galactic's Stock: 'What Do We Have To Look Forward To?'

On Monday’s PreMarket Prep, Dennis Dick, and Spencer Israel discussed the large gap up in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) at the open of the premarket session, and why the subsequent drop was not a good sign.  read more