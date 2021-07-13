fbpx
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $7M In DraftKings

byRachit Vats
July 13, 2021 1:23 am
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up 137,133 shares, estimated to be worth about $6.74 million, in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG), its second trade in the sports betting company in the aftermath of a negative short-seller report last month.

Shares of the Boston, Massachusetts-based company closed 0.14% lower at $49.16 on Monday.

A Hindenburg report published last month claimed DraftKings’ fully-owned unit SBTech to be a red flag within the DraftKings business.

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up $42M In DraftKings As Shares Drop On Short-Seller Report

The New York-based investment owns the shares of DraftKings via three of its active ETFs — the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF). 

Ark Invest deployed ARKW on Monday to buy the shares of the sports betting company.

On a consolidated basis, Ark now held 12.2 million shares, worth $599.17 million, in DraftKings, ahead of Monday’s trade. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of Uipath, Buys Another $17M Shares

Some of the other key buys for Ark on Monday included Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) and sells included Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU), PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

 

