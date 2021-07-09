What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) are trading higher amid a rebound in yields, easing concerns about an economic slowdown.

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally.

Wells Fargo shares are trading higher by 2.9% at $43.56. Wells Fargo has a 52-week high of $48.13 and a 52-week low of $20.76.

Bank of America provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide.

Bank of America shares are trading higher by 2.7% at $39.83. Bank of America has a 52-week high of $43.49 and a 52-week low of $22.39.