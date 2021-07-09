fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.37
358.40
+ 0.1%
DIA
+ 3.85
340.53
+ 1.12%
SPY
+ 3.25
427.67
+ 0.75%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In PayPal, Root Or DocuSign?

byHenry Khederian
July 9, 2021 9:56 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $322 to $342.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Togut maintained PayPal with an Outperform and raised the price target from $313 to $370.

PayPal shares are trading higher by 0.3% at $295.89.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $18 to $16.

Root is trading lower by 1.1% at $8.98.

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens maintained Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $300 to $330.

DocuSign is trading lower by 0.9% at $286.26.

