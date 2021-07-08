fbpx
QQQ
-2.36
363.31
-0.65%
DIA
-3.30
350.22
-0.95%
SPY
-4.00
438.46
-0.92%

Are These 4 Stocks Trading At A Discount?

byAdam Eckert
July 8, 2021 1:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Are These 4 Stocks Trading At A Discount?

Instead of avoiding the technology sector on valuation concerns, investors should consider investing in different technology names that are trading at a discount to the overall market, Pacer Financial's Sean O'Hara said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

Cloud Play: The Nasdaq is trading at 38x earnings, but IBM (NYSE:IBM) is trading at less than half of that multiple, O'Hara said.

The company is transitioning to the cloud and it generates a large amount of free cash flow, he told CNBC. Investing in IBM gives investors an opportunity to play the cloud space at a much lower valuation than many of the big names in the space, he said.

Related Link: Understanding IBM's Unusual Options Activity

Streaming Opportunities: Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is the biggest name in the streaming space, but the company will be battling growth constraints moving forward, O'Hara told CNBC. 

ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) and Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) are entering the streaming business and both companies generate ample amounts of free cash flow, he said. 

ViacomCBS has raised some cash and owns content via Paramount, he noted. Discovery is a low-cost input streaming service because it is reality-based, O'Hara said.

"Free cash flow is important in a rising inflation environment," he emphasized.

Price Action: At last check Thursday, IBM was up 0.57% at $140.55; ViacomCBS was down 2.03% at $41.93; Discovery was down 1.69% at $29.06 and Netflix was down 0.28% at $534.48.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

4 Stocks 'Super Mario' Gabelli Is Moving

Discovery Communications Seeing Growth In Brazil, Says CEO David Zaslav

Disney And Microsoft Lead The DIA Lower Monday

U.S. indices traded lower Monday amid continued weakness in tech stocks. Concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure stocks this year. read more

Why Disney Stock Is Moving Today

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading lower by 1.6% at $170.97 in Monday's pre-market session despite an announcement Disneyland Paris will re-open on June 17. read more