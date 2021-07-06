fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.09
358.55
+ 0.03%
DIA
-3.11
351.05
-0.89%
SPY
-2.34
436.06
-0.54%
TLT
+ 1.09
143.95
+ 0.75%
GLD
+ 0.56
166.73
+ 0.33%

Is It Time To Buy General Electric Stock?

byMark Putrino
July 6, 2021 12:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is It Time To Buy General Electric Stock?

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) may be about to rebound as they're getting close to a level that has been support in the past.

What To Know: Since the end of April, GE shares have dropped to the $12.75 level on three separate occasions and a rebound followed each time.

Support is a large group of investors who are all trying to buy shares at the same price. In this case, it’s $12.75.

Why It's Important: At support levels, there is more demand than supply. That’s why downtrends tend to end when they reach them.

And sometimes the bulls retake control of the market and drive the price higher. There’s a chance it happens to GE for a fourth time.

ge_2.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Nike And Apple Lead The DIA In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors continue to weigh President Joe Biden’s infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators. read more

Is General Electric's Reverse Stock Split A Smart Move? Josh Brown Thinks So

Although the General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) reverse stock split won't affect the fundamentals of the company, it's a smart move, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more

Is It Time To Buy GE's Stock?

Shares of the General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) are getting close to a support level, which could be a buy signal. $12.75 level has been a support level for GE since the middle of April. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock In GE, Tesla Or Sundial Growers?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends. read more