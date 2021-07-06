Thinking About Buying Stock In Apple, Hyliion Or Virgin Galactic?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $165 to $170.

Apple shares are trading higher by 0.2% at $140.25.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Josh Cohen initiated coverage on Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE:HYLN) with an Overweight rating and announced a Price Target of $17.

Hyliion shares are trading higher by 2% at $11.05.

UBS analyst Myles Walton downgraded Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $36 to $45.

Virgin Galactic shares are trading higher by 0.7% at $45.25.