Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Sundial Growers, Penn National Gaming Or AYRO?

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) sent out a reminder to shareholders Thursday morning that its annual general meeting of shareholders will be held at 3 p.m. Eastern time on July 7.

"Our shareholders have played a key role in Sundial's development. We encourage our shareholders to actively participate in the governance of the company by voting their shares," said Greg Mills, chair of the board.

Sundial says all shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in the meeting online. Additional instructions can be found on www.sndlgroup.com.

Sundial Growers is trading lower by 2.48% at 93 cents.

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) announced via press release that it has completed a previously announced acquisition of the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland.

"Penn National is excited to re-enter the strong Maryland gaming market and to once again operate Hollywood Casino Perryville, a property we developed in 2010. Today's acquisition of the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville adds a twentieth gaming jurisdiction to our leading nationwide footprint," said Jay Snowden, president and CEO of Penn National.

Penn is trading higher by 2.08% at $78.08.

The Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) revealed via press release the first Club Car Current vehicles being produced under a contract manufacturing agreement with AYRO Inc (NASDAQ:AYRO).

By combining AYRO's end-user, market intelligence, and engineering expertise with KICC's manufacturing capabilities and development experience, the press release states that the companies aim to deliver light-duty trucks and electric delivery vehicles to businesses across the U.S.

AYRO is trading higher by 2.05% at $4.98.