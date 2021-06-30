fbpx
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Plug Power, Micron Or Roblox?

byHenry Khederian
June 30, 2021 7:55 am
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Plug Power, Micron Or Roblox?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $42.

Plug Power is trading higher by 2% at $34.75 Wednesday morning.

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava upgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $90 to $110.

Micron is trading higher by 1.5% at $84.15.

Citic Securities initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $96.

Roblox is trading lower by 0.7% at $92.

