Why Plug Power And FuelCell Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several clean-energy companies, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), are trading higher on optimism the sector will benefit from the U.S. infrastructure bill.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

Plug Power shares are trading higher by 6.3% at $33.85 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $6.62

FuelCell designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

FuelCell shares are trading higher by 4.8% at $9.29. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $1.58.