fbpx
QQQ
-0.68
350.57
-0.19%
DIA
+ 2.45
339.53
+ 0.72%
SPY
+ 1.37
423.73
+ 0.32%
TLT
-1.64
145.14
-1.14%
GLD
+ 0.45
165.59
+ 0.27%

This Stock Looks To Be Breaking Out As Redditors Take Charge

byTyler Bundy
June 25, 2021 3:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Stock Looks To Be Breaking Out As Redditors Take Charge

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares are flying higher Friday as retail traders push the stock. Express is a popular stock within the Reddit community alongside others such as Gamestop Corp. (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

The stock has started moving again as Redditors begin to pump the stock. The stock trades with a 64-million-share float and 11% short interest.

Express was trading 23.6% higher at $7.07 at last check.exprdaily6-25-21.png

Express Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares are trading in what technical traders call an ascending triangle where higher lows build up to a flat resistance level.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock has been bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of support in the future.

Key Express Levels To Watch

  • The stock held support along the trendline connecting the higher lows, and now has broken above resistance.
  • The $6.50 price level held as resistance multiple times before the stock was able to break out. Now this level may hold as support.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shot up past 70, indicating the stock is now overbought. The stock trading in the overbought region means there are  many more buyers than sellers.

What’s Next For Express?

As the stock is breaking out, traders will likely start to take profits and push the stock back down. This will cause the RSI to cool off as well. Bullish traders would like to see the stock bounce near old resistance with an RSI back below the overbought range before making another large push.

If the stock were to fall back below the $6.50 level, bears may take back control. Bearish traders would like to see the stock fall first back below the $6.50 level and then work down below the higher low trendline. Below the trendline and the stock could see a strong push downward and the start of a bearish trend.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Clover Health, Tesla, Wish, BlackBerry, Workhorse Continue To See High Interest From WallStreetBets

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) are seeing the high read more

Tesla Joins Top WallStreetBets Interests As Stock Surges; Clover Health Tops The Chart

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has emerged as one of the most discussed names on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), ContextLogic Inc.</ read more

Is Arrival Becoming A Short Squeeze Target? WallStreetBets Post Sends Shares Soaring

Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) shares are up over 11% in Wednesday's pre-market regular session after closing nearly 6% higher in the regular session a day prior. The surge comes in the aftermath of a  read more

Mark Cuban Says Dogecoin, GameStop, AMC Can Be 'Good Investments,' But First Ask Yourself 'Why You're Investing'

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has advised investors who plan to invest in meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) or so-called stonks such as GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. read more