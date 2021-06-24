Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading higher by 5.4% and 2.6% amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Bitcoin is trading higher by 4.6% at around $34,000 Thursday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment and its crypto-currency machines are located in Canada.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.