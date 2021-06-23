Why Carnival Shares Are Moving Today

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares are trading higher by 0.32% at $28.15 Wednesday morning after the company announced plans to grow its fleet by two additional ships by 2023.

Carnival says these two ships are in addition to the new capacity growth represented by Mardi Gras, Carnival's first Excel-class, liquefied natural gas-powered ship.

Mardi Gras starts sailing from Port Canaveral on July 31, and a sister ship, Carnival Celebration, will be delivered and sail from Miami starting in late 2022, as part of Carnival's 50th birthday festivities, according to the company.

Carnival also noted its fleet will grow to 27 by year-end 2023, and these ships bring many new amenities and features for guests, as well as environmental benefits and enhancements.

Traders and investors will also be watching for Carnival's second-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Thursday, June, 24 before the market open.

Carnival has a 52-week high of $31.52 and a 52-week low of $12.11.