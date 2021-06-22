Why 3D Systems Shares Are Surging Today

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) shares are trading higher by 22% at $35 after the company and Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:CLGN) announced they have signed a co-development agreement for a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures in combination with an implant.

3D Systems says the soft tissue matrix is intended to support the lower portion of the breast while expanding the implant pocket and providing increased coverage of the implant.

The press release states that using 3D bioprinting these matrices can be designed to match the patient’s anatomy to support the breast implant.

3D Systems provides comprehensive 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, including 3D printers for plastics and metals, materials, software, on-demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools.

3D Systems has a 52-week high of $56.50 and a 52-week low of $4.60.