Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Nike, Globalstar Or BlackBerry?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman on Monday maintained Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $175 to $160.

The stock was trading up about 0.6% at time of publication.

B. Riley Securities analyst Mike Crawford initiated coverage on Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.25.

The stock was trading up about 8%.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) announced Monday morning that Strategy Analytics, a leading independent research firm, has determined BlackBerry QNX software is now embedded in over 195 million vehicles, an increase of 20 million from the year before.

BlackBerry says they engaged with research and industry analyst firm, Strategy Analytics to verify the volume of vehicles embedded with BlackBerry QNX software, based on the number of BlackBerry QNX products that are shipped in the automotive market and the number of cars that contain BlackBerry QNX products and technology.

The stock was trading up about 1%.