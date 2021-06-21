fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
342.63
+ 0%
DIA
-0.17
333.13
-0.05%
SPY
+ -0.02
414.94
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.73
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.05
164.88
+ 0.03%

Is Facebook's Stock About To Drop?

byMark Putrino
June 21, 2021 8:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Facebook's Stock About To Drop?

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) are sitting on an important support level. There’s a chance they stage some type of rebound, but if the support breaks, they could go into a steep decline.

What To Know: Support is a large concentration of buyers who are looking to pay the same price for shares. In this case, it's $330.

At support levels, there is more demand for the stock than there is supply. This is why sell-offs end when they reach them.

But when a support level breaks, it means the buyers who created the support have finished or canceled their orders. Either way, they have left the market.

With this demand out of the way, sellers will be forced to accept lower prices for their shares. This could cause a downtrend to form.

See Also: How To Buy Facebook Stock

fb_10.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

PayPal And Facebook Lead The Nasdaq Lower Wednesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve held rates constant but raised its inflation expectations for 2021-2023. read more

Netflix, Apple And Facebook Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

U.S. indices were trading lower for much of the day before recovering into the close as investors await this week's Fed meeting, which is expected to begin on Tuesday. read more

Will Alphabet, Facebook Stock Keep Moving Higher?

When stocks are rallying, levels that had been resistance can convert into support levels. This is bullish for stocks and it may occur with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). read more

Facebook Stock Breaks Resistance, Makes New All-Time High

Since the end of April, the $330 level has been resistance for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). This means there has been a large group of sellers offering shares at that price. There’s been more than enough supply to satisfy all of the demand. read more