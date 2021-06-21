fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
342.63
+ 0%
DIA
-0.17
333.13
-0.05%
SPY
+ -0.02
414.94
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.73
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.05
164.88
+ 0.03%

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Amazon Options Trade

byCraig Jones
June 21, 2021 8:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Carter Worth shared with the viewers of CNBC's "Options Action" a bullish technical analysis of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The stock traded sharply higher in 2020 and then it consolidated for the last 10 months. Worth sees this as a setup for a breakout and his belief that it will happen is strengthened by Amazon's recent outperformance of the S&P 500. Worth is a buyer of the stock.

Mike Khouw would use a broken wing call butterfly to trade Amazon. He wants to buy the August $3,650 call, sell two August $3,850 calls and buy the August $3,950 call. The trade would cost him $31.40 and it would reach its peak profits at $3,850. Khouw is using a broken wing butterfly to make money at any level beyond $3,850.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stephanie Link Sees Continued Growth Momentum For Amazon Stock

Although Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has lagged behind other FAANG names over the last year, the company's growth momentum will continue, Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftim read more

Is The Recent Sell-Off A Buying Opportunity For Ethereum?

Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he has been adding to his position in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more

Why Jon Najarian Is Bullish On Snowflake

Jon Najarian is bullish on Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) after earnings, he said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report." read more

Josh Brown Sees 20% Upside For Amazon's Stock Price In 2021

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said he is starting to get really excited about the setup in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report." read more