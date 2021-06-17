fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.56
336.45
+ 1.34%
DIA
-1.71
342.47
-0.5%
SPY
+ 0.28
421.83
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 2.98
137.95
+ 2.11%
GLD
-4.80
175.91
-2.81%

Is It Time To Buy Citigroup Stock?

byMark Putrino
June 17, 2021 1:41 pm
Is It Time To Buy Citigroup Stock?

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have been getting pummeled. At the beginning of the month, they were trading around $80 and now they're trading around $70.

But they're oversold and at support, which means there’s a chance they stage some kind of rebound.

There was resistance at the $69 level in January. Then the level converted into support. This is where C found a bottom in March and April. Both of those times were followed by a rebound.

There’s a chance they rebound again off of this important level, but if they don’t and the support breaks, a rapid and large move lower may follow.

c.png

