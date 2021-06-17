Why Sunrun Shares Are Moving Today

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares are trading higher by 6.4% at $50.78 Thursday morning.

Movement appears related to an analyst rating update after Morgan Stanley on Wednesday maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $86 to $91.

Sunrun Inc provides homeowners with clean, affordable solar energy and storage. It engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. Solar service offerings are provided through leases and power-purchase agreements.

The stock has a 52-week high of $100.93 and a 52-week low of $18.43.