fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
342.26
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.05
343.36
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.11
424.37
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.05
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
174.03
+ 0.01%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Carnival, Royal Caribbean Or Norwegian?

byHenry Khederian
June 16, 2021 8:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Carnival, Royal Caribbean Or Norwegian?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian.

  • Wolfe Research analyst Greg Badishkanian upgraded Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) from Peer Perform to Outperform.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Greg Badishkanian upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) from Peer Perform to Outperform.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Greg Badishkanian upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Carnival Stock Is Moving Today

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading higher by 1% at $30.88 Monday morning after the cruise line confirmed its plans to return to guest operations from Port of Galveston on July 3 with Carnival Vista, followed by the return of operations on Carnival Breeze on July 15.  read more

Why Carnival, Norwegian And Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Stock Are Moving Today

Shares of cruise companies Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: read more

Shorts Get Crushed After Carnival's Stock Breaks Out

For three months, sellers kept a top on shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL). Each time shares reached the $30 level, sellers overpowered the buyers and drove the price lower. But now things are different. read more

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line And Carnival Soar In A Mixed Day For The Market

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names. Here's how each of the major indices performed for the trading day: read more