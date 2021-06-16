Is It Time To Buy Coca-Cola Stock?

If shares of Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) reach $54.50, there’s a good chance they rebound. There will probably be support at this level.

$54.50 was a resistance level and many of the investors who sold at $54.50 now regret their decision to do so because the price is higher. A good number of them decide to buy their shares back, but they will only do so if they can get them for the same price they sold at.

As a result, these investors place their buy orders at $54.50. If there is a large enough number of these orders, it will cause support to form, which could put an end to the recent downtrend.