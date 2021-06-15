fbpx
QQQ
-1.70
346.21
-0.49%
DIA
-1.54
345.84
-0.45%
SPY
-1.10
426.36
-0.26%
TLT
-0.48
141.70
-0.34%
GLD
-0.50
175.21
-0.28%

Why Sunrun's Stock Looks Set To Sprint

byMelanie Schaffer
June 15, 2021 11:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Sunrun's Stock Looks Set To Sprint

Sunrun Inc’s (NASDAQ:RUN) stock reversed course on May 19 when it announced a partnership with Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to facilitate the installation of the new 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and home integration system for Ford’s new all-electric F-150 Lightning.

Sunrun’s stock had been in a deep downtrend for months prior to its Ford announcement, making lower highs and lower lows since reaching its Jan. 12 high of just over $100. The downtrend looks to have ended after Sunrun’s stock completed a triple bottom reversal pattern on May 11, May 13 and May 19 and started to run north.

The Sunrun Chart: Within its steep downtrend Sunrun created a descending trendline (pink) of resistance that, on Monday, it attempted to break above. Although Sunrun rejected from the trendline, the stock printed a bullish green hammer candlestick that indicates higher prices may be in the cards.

Under the downward sloping trendline, Sunrun has also formed a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern (green). The inverted head-and-shoulder pattern has a neckline slightly lower than the descending trendline but the two lines merge on Monday through Wednesday, giving the stock extra resistance at the $46 level. Bullish volume could help Sunrun bust through both trendlines and make a bullish run.

See Also: The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans: DocuSign, UPS, Taiwan Semiconductor And More

Sunrun has regained the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving average as support and on Monday the eight-day EMA crossed above the 21-day EMA, both of which are bullish indicators. Sunrun is trading about 23% below the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock is bearish. Sunrun’s stock has some work to do to regain that level as support and complete a sentiment shift.

run_june_15_2.png

Bulls want to see bullish volume come in and break Sunrun’s stock up above the descending trendline and the inverted head-and-shoulder neckline for Sunrun to trade back up to a support and resistance level near $48. If Sunrun can regain $48.13 as support, the stock can trade back up in the $53 range.

Bears want to see Sunrun reject the trendline and neckline and continue trading below them until the stock loses support at the $42 level. If Sunrun’s stock was unable to hold that level as support, it could fall toward $36.

RUN Price Action: Shares of Sunrun were trading down 5.3% to $43.71 at publication time.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock?

The bears may be about to hit Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). read more

Ford, GM Look Revved Up For New Highs

Competition in the electric vehicle sector continues to heat up as traditional manufacturers unveil their electrification and battery development plans and roll-out new models. read more

Baidu And JD.com Lead The Nasdaq Higher Tuesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure stocks this year. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: AMC, Apple, Coinbase, CVS, Ford And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the last week. The week's bullish calls included a Detroit automaker and gold and oil stocks. The iPhone maker, EV leader and a stock popular with retail traders were among the bearish calls. read more