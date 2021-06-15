Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Royal Caribbean Group, Ocugen Or Spirit Airlines?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Tuesday announced that it has commenced a private offering of a $650 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 to be issued by the company.

Royal Caribbean said it intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the notes to fund the redemption in full of approximately $619.8 million aggregate principal amount of the 7.25% senior secured notes due 2025.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) Tuesday announced that it has selected Jubilant HollisterStier of Spokane, Washington as its manufacturing partner for Covaxin to prepare for potential commercial manufacturing of Covaxin for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent upgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE:SAVE) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $42.