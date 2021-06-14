Why RAPT Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares are trading higher by 95% at $36.19 after the company reported topline results from its randomized placebo-controlled Phase 1b clinical trial of RPT193 as monotherapy in 31 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Read more here…

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases.

RAPT Therapeutics pipeline of products includes FLX475, designed to selectively inhibit the migration of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells into tumors; and RPT193, designed to selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.