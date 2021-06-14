 Skip to main content

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Soars As Atopic Dermatitis Candidate Shows Promising Action In Early-Stage Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 8:39am   Comments
  • RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) has announced topline results from its Phase 1b trial of RPT193 as monotherapy for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • After four weeks of treatment, patients with moderate-to-severe AD who received RPT193 showed a 36.3% improvement from baseline in the Eczema disease severity score, compared to 17.0% in the placebo group.
  • Notably, in the two weeks following the end of treatment, the RPT193 group showed continued improvement and further separation from placebo with a 53.2% improvement in EASI at the six-week time point compared to 9.6% in the placebo group.
  • 42.9% of patients treated with RPT193 achieved a 50% improvement in EASI score (EASI-50) compared with 10.0% in the placebo group.
  • 45.0% of patients treated with RPT193 achieved at least a four-point reduction in the pruritus (itch) score, compared with 22.2% in the placebo group.
  • RPT193 was well tolerated in the Phase 1b study. No serious adverse events were reported, and all adverse events reported were mild or moderate in intensity.
  • The company plans to initiate a dose-ranging Phase 2b study in moderate-to-severe AD and a Phase 2a study in asthma.
  • Price Action: RAPT shares are up 67.3% at $31.06 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

