3 Commodity Stocks To Consider For Inflation

As inflation heats up, the stocks of some commodity-based companies can move higher. These companies hold a large part of their assets in commodities, so as their prices move higher, the companies become more valuable.

They include Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO), and Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Exxon benefits from higher oil prices. The stock has hit resistance at the $63.50 level and it could be on the verge of a breakout.

Southern Copper benefits from higher copper prices. Shares have dropped to support around the $67 level and there’s a chance they rebound.

Newmont is a gold miner. As the price of gold increases, so does its value. The shares are close to the $68.50 level and there’s a chance they find support and rally.