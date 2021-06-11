fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
340.35
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.13
344.85
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 0.06
423.55
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.54
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
177.74
+ 0%

Will Galecto Stock Shareholders Get Crushed By A Round Trip?

byMark Putrino
June 11, 2021 8:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Will Galecto Stock Shareholders Get Crushed By A Round Trip?

Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) staged a nasty reversal on Thursday. The stock was so volatile that the trading was halted by the exchange a few times. This is done to give people a chance to step away from the frenzy and think about their decisions.

GLTO opened at $5.00 and in the morning the bulls were firmly in control. They took it all the way up to $16.41.

But before the day ended, the bears took over. They overpowered the buyers and drove the shares all the way down to $8.00. This was the closing price.

Friday morning, shares are trading lower. If they fall to the $5.00 level, they will have made a round trip.

glto.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas