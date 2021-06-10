Atossa Therapeutics Stock: Is It Time To Buy Wednesday's Biggest Loser?

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock fell by 27.5% Wednesday.

On a percentage basis, it was the biggest loser in the U.S. stock market.

If the shares keep falling and reach the $4 level, there’s a chance they find support. They may even rebound.

$4 was resistance in February, and levels that have been resistance in the past can turn into support levels. In addition, the $4 level is important psychologically. Investors like to place orders at round levels and that could happen here.

But if this support breaks, the shares could go into a freefall. The next clear level for support is down at $3.