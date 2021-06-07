fbpx
QQQ
-0.74
336.34
-0.22%
DIA
-0.96
348.86
-0.28%
SPY
-0.92
423.52
-0.22%

Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock?

byMark Putrino
June 7, 2021 8:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock?

The bears may be about to hit Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

The following chart shows the past 10 years. From a weekly perspective, shares have only been as overbought as they are now only one time. This was in January of 2011 and the shares were trading around $18. Within a year, they lost almost half of their value.

Ford's stock trades around $15.97 per share at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $1646 and a 52-week low of $5.74 per share.

See Also: How To Buy And Sell Ford Motor Stock

f_2.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ford, GM Look Revved Up For New Highs

Competition in the electric vehicle sector continues to heat up as traditional manufacturers unveil their electrification and battery development plans and roll-out new models. read more

Baidu And JD.com Lead The Nasdaq Higher Tuesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure stocks this year. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: AMC, Apple, Coinbase, CVS, Ford And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the last week. The week's bullish calls included a Detroit automaker and gold and oil stocks. The iPhone maker, EV leader and a stock popular with retail traders were among the bearish calls. read more

Ford Stock Breaks Out Of Ascending Triangle Pattern, Looks Ready To Head Higher

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company announced plans to beef up its electric vehicle development.  Ford shares gained 7.13% Thursday, closing at $14.88.  Below is a technical analysis of the chart. read more