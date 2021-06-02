fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.22
331.60
+ 0.37%
DIA
+ 0.70
345.17
+ 0.2%
SPY
+ 0.81
418.86
+ 0.19%
TLT
+ 0.47
137.74
+ 0.34%
GLD
+ 0.53
177.38
+ 0.3%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Facebook, DraftKings Or Exela Technologies?

byHenry Khederian
June 2, 2021 9:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here's the latest analyst rating updates for Facebook, DraftKings and Exela Technologies.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares are trading higher by 0.26% at $333 after KGI Securities initiates coverage with an Outperform rating and announces price target of $420.

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares are trading lower by 0.67% at $49.24 after Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintains with an Overweight and lowers the price target from $63 to $58.

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) shares are trading higher by 7% at $1.68 in Wednesday's premarket session after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $4 price target.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

DraftKings Smashes Into Resistance: What's Next?

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) slammed into resistance Tuesday morning after reversing a months-long downtrend. read more

5 Long-Term SPACs For Investors To Consider

Chris Katje is a co-host of Benzinga's YouTube show, "SPACs Attack," with Mitch Hoch.  read more

Here's Why DraftKings Stock Is Moving Monday

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares were trading lower by 3.4% at $46.77 Monday morning, despite releasing better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and raised FY21 guidance on Friday.  read more

DraftKings Takes A Dive After Positive Earnings: What's Next?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares were trading lower Monday after the sports betting stock's first-quarter report. DraftKings posted a loss of 36 cents per share against Street expectations of a 51-cent loss.  DraftKings was down 6.58% at $45.24 at last check. read more