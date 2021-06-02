Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Facebook, DraftKings Or Exela Technologies?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here's the latest analyst rating updates for Facebook, DraftKings and Exela Technologies.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares are trading higher by 0.26% at $333 after KGI Securities initiates coverage with an Outperform rating and announces price target of $420.

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares are trading lower by 0.67% at $49.24 after Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintains with an Overweight and lowers the price target from $63 to $58.

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) shares are trading higher by 7% at $1.68 in Wednesday's premarket session after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $4 price target.