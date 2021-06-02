Is Facebook's Stock About To Move Lower?

The last time shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reached the $330 level was at the end of April. It tuned out to be a resistance level and a sell-off followed.

Now Facebook's stock has hit $330 again, and once again it has hit resistance. Shares have traded right around $330 for the past five trading days.

There's a chance shares break this resistance and make a rapid and meaningful move higher. If this doesn’t happen within a few days, there’s a chance the bears hit the stock again and send the shares lower.

