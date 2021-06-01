fbpx
QQQ
-0.80
334.73
-0.24%
DIA
+ 0.73
344.92
+ 0.21%
SPY
-0.07
420.11
-0.02%
TLT
-0.41
138.85
-0.3%
GLD
-0.17
178.55
-0.1%

3 Cryptocurrency Stocks That May Not Rebound Soon

byMark Putrino
June 1, 2021 11:15 am
As cryptocurrency melts down, the stocks of many crypto-related companies have followed. For some of them, significant resistance has formed above current trading levels. This could keep a top on them, at least in the short run.

They include Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS), and BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF).

See Also: Report Shows Over $2B Worth Of Bitcoin Bought During The Dip

The $28.75 level was support for Marathon Digital. Support levels can convert into resistance and that could happen here.

Many of the investors who paid $28.75 now regret their decision because the price is lower. A number of these investors decide to sell, but they're reluctant to take a loss.

As a result, they place their sell orders at their buying price. In this case, it's $28.75. If there are enough of these sell orders, it will form resistance.

mara_1.png
The $3.90 level was support for SOS. Now it is a resistance level.

sos_2.png

For BIGG the resistance is at $1.80. Sellers at this level have kept a top on the price for a month.

bigg_0.png

