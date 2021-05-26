What's Up With Plug Power And FuelCell Today?

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are trading higher by 5.5% and 9.5%, respectively, Wednesday morning amid strength in EV names.

Plug Power shares have also seen strength after the clean energy manufacturing company announced it completed the restatement of its previously issued financial statements earlier in May.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. The company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.