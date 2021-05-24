Ford Stock: Find Out The Level To Watch
Benzinga's Luke Jacobi talked about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Monday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour."
What Happened: Ford has traded higher by 8.18% over a 5-day period after the company revealed its F-150 Lightning and announced a joint venture with SK Innovation.
The Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of its best-selling pickup truck, has 230 miles of range and is priced just under $40,000. It is expected to be on the road in spring 2022.
On May 20, Ford and SK Innovation announced the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint venture, BlueOvalSK, to produce approximately 60 gigawatt-hours annually in traction battery cells and array modules.
Trading Ford's Stock: Ford was Jacobi's 2021 pick for stock of the year, he said, adding that it is up about 55% year-to-date.
Jacobi currently owns shares of Ford as well as call options. For those looking to get into Ford, watch for a break above $13.60, the "Power Hour" host said.
$13.60 is the highest that Ford has traded over a 5-year period, Jacobi noted.
At last check Monday, the stock was down 1.13% at $13.19.
(Photo: Ford)
