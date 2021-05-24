fbpx
Ford's Stock Makes Big Move But Crashes Into Resistance

byMark Putrino
May 24, 2021 7:30 am
Over the past two weeks, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have soared by almost 20%. The rally may be over, however, as shares have slammed into a wall of resistance.

Resistance is a large group of sellers who are offering their shares at the same price. At resistance levels, there is more supply than demand for the shares. That’s why rallies end when they reach them.

Ford's F-150 Lightning Launch: Morgan Stanley's Key Takeaways

On March 15, Ford hit resistance at the $13.50 level and a sell-off followed.

Of course, there’s no guarantee this happens again. But if there is still resistance at the $13.50 level, there's a chance that it does.

f_0.png

