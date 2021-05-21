fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.61
328.22
+ 0.19%
DIA
+ 2.29
339.23
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 2.39
412.89
+ 0.58%
TLT
+ 0.38
136.85
+ 0.28%
GLD
+ 0.56
175.40
+ 0.32%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In AT&T, Airbnb Or Cisco?

byHenry Khederian
May 21, 2021 8:50 am
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In AT&T, Airbnb Or Cisco?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for AT&T, Airbnb and Cisco.

New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin upgrades AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) from Neutral to Buy and announces $35 price target.

UBS analyst John Hodulik upgrades AT&T from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $32 to $35.

Morgan Stanley maintains Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) with an Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $160 to $125.

DZ Bank analyst Ingo Wermann downgrades Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) from Buy to Hold and announces $51 price target.

